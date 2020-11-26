Space B IPA platform is designed and developed in collaboration with Swiss Re to facilitate international collaboration across the network

Brokerslink introduces Space B IPA. (Credit: Boonmachai Mingkhwun from Pixabay.)

Brokerslink, a Swiss broking firm, has introduced its dedicated international insurance programme management platform, dubbed Space B international programme administration (Space B IPA).

Space B IPA platform is designed to drive the company’s growth and support the digitalisation of its international portfolio across the broker network.

It has been designed and developed by Brokerslink in collaboration with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, to facilitate international collaboration across the network.

Brokerslink said that its Space B IPA platform has been developed to specifically address the needs of brokers, and help them manage and deliver international and cross-border programmes for multiple policies and insurers from a single digital platform.

Brokerslink chairman José Manuel Fonseca said: “The launch of Space B IPA is such an important milestone. Investing in technology to enable the network to deliver solutions efficiently and effectively to clients is a strategic priority.

“The network thrives on its ability to actively collaborate on business opportunities leveraging their local knowledge expertise. Space B IPA not only enables this using truly innovative technology, but it will also play a pivotal role in supporting our partners’ and affiliates’ growth and their ability to deliver a consistent, world-class service.”

The platform is capable of being used with all insurance carriers and allows brokers to aggregate and consolidate policies, premiums, deductibles and coverages, in addition to risk assessment and management details, said the company.

Also, the platform is expected to provide the company’s brokers with enhanced consistency and continuity in the management of the international and cross-border business, using optimised processes and automation to increase productivity and performance.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions CEO Andreas Berger said: “Our collaboration with Brokerslink has been a success and shows our joint desire to use technology to advance corporate insurance together.

“We are excited that our IPA is now available to their network of partners and affiliates. Through centralised coordination of data and streamlined management and connectivity of programme and policy details the platform eliminates inefficiencies and administrative frictions and above all provides a better customer experience.”