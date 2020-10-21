The three new affiliates include Ensure Insurance Brokers, Kanda International, and Uniserse Correduria de Seguros

Brokerslink adds three new affiliates. (Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay.)

Switzerland-based broking firm Brokerslink has expanded its global footprint by adding three new affiliates from Africa, Central America and Asia-Pacific regions.

The three new affiliates added to Brokerslink network include Ensure Insurance Brokers, Kanda International, and Uniserse Correduria de Seguros.

The company said that the new affiliates have been selected based on their high-quality broking expertise in their respective countries.

Brokerslink marketing and operations director Carla Alves said: “Against the backdrop of a hardening market and increasing levels of M&A activity, the role of the independent broker has never been more important.

“Clients rely on these experts to understand the peculiarities of local markets and help them to find the best way to manage and mitigate their risks.

“Brokerslink prides itself on securing the best independent broking talent and our network continues to expand in number and capability, evidence of the vital role that local expertise and knowledge play in delivering multinational business.”

Brokerslink supports development of independent broking through its expansion

Eswatini-based Ensure Insurance Brokers is specialised in engineering and financial guarantee, along with a wide range of commercial, industrial, and personal lines.

Headquartered in Papua New Guinea, Kanda International is engaged in providing risk advice and general insurance provider for local and international clients.

Uniserse Correduria de Seguros is a family operated brokerage in Costa Rica, which provides local, regional and international programme administration across the Americas, in addition to personal and commercial lines services.

The expansion is expected to underline the company’s multinational capabilities and commitment to supporting the growth and development of independent broking.

Brokerslink provides professional, advanced risk management and insurance services, international market connections, and consulting services to independent partners and affiliates in more than 110 countries.

In July 2020, the company has added aerospace and aviation broker Piiq Risk Partners (Piiq) to its global network, to enable its partners and affiliates offer specialised insurance and risk management solutions for their clients.