The acquisition of Full Service Insurance Agency will help USI Insurance Services in expanding its foothold in Tennessee

Image: USI Insurance acquires Full Service Insurance Agency. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth.)

New York-based USI Insurance Services has acquired Full Service Insurance Agency, an independent insurance agency for an undisclosed amount.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based insurance agency was founded in 1975 and specialises in commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal risk solutions for businesses and individuals, from national and regional insurance carriers.

Since its establishment, Full Service Insurance acquired seven additional agencies and is currently one of the largest family-owned and operated agencies in middle Tennessee.

Full Service Insurance vice president John Pratt said: “For over 40 years, Full Service Insurance has been helping businesses and individuals protect the things most important to them.

“Going forward, our clients will continue to have the opportunity to work with our talented team of local experts, in addition to gaining access to an expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”

USI Insurance acquired Forté Benefits in February

Last month, USI Insurance acquired Forté Benefits, a Fort Worth, Texas-based full-service employee benefits broker consulting firm, for an undisclosed amount.

All of the employees of Forté Benefits along with the four partners including Logan Dickinson, Jeff Farmer, David Farrell and Bill Hester, have joined USI Insurance.

In February, the company had also acquired Las Vegas-based insurance agency Orgill Singer & Associates. Founded in 1986, Orgill Singer Insurance specialises in commercial insurance, employee benefits and personal risk solutions for local businesses and individuals.

Valhalla, New York-based USI is an insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, programme and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and to individuals.