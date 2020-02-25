New partnership expands USI’s Texas-based employee benefits expertise

USI Insurance Services acquires Forté Benefits. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

USI Insurance Services (USI), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the acquisition of Fort Worth, Texas-based Forté Benefits, a full-service employee benefit broker-consulting firm. All of the agency’s employees and four partners, Logan Dickinson, Jeff Farmer, David Farrell and Bill Hester, will be joining USI. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Logan Dickinson, partner, Forté Benefits, stated: “On behalf of our employees and the Forté Benefits leadership team, we are thrilled to be joining forces with USI, one of the world’s top 10 insurance brokerage and consulting firms. Going forward, our clients will continue to benefit from our coordinated solutions and local team of experts, while gaining access to an expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage®, a proprietary approach that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom line financial impact.”

“This new partnership marks an exciting milestone for our firm,” added David Farrell, partner, Forté Benefits. “Together, USI and Forté will offer a comprehensive suite of distinctive employee benefit, property & casualty, personal risk and retirement solutions, delivering a different and better experience for our valued clients in Fort Worth and throughout the state of Texas.”

John Collado, USI regional CEO, stated: “We are pleased to welcome the clients and talented professionals from Forté Benefits to the USI family. Along with expanding USI’s presence in the Fort Worth market, we look forward to further strengthening Forté’s established reputation for delivering superior service and innovative solutions to clients through the USI ONE Advantage.”

Source: Company Press Release