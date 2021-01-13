Founded in 1973, Bollington is a specialist insurance brokerage in the UK, with more than £130m in annual gross written premiums

Gallagher to acquire UK-based insurance brokerage. (Credit: Pixabay/Tumisu.)

Arthur J. Gallagher, a US-based insurance brokerage firm, has agreed to acquire The Bollington Wilson Group, a British insurance brokerage firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1973 in Sale, Manchester, Bollington Wilson Group is claimed to have grown organically and through strategic acquisitions into a specialist insurance brokerage in the country.

With a workforce of more than 400, the firm places more than £130m in annual gross written premiums and operates over 40 delegated authority schemes, with 230,000 customers across the UK.

Headquartered in Sale, Bollington also has offices in Liverpool, Bollington, Harrogate, Sutton Coldfield, Stafford and Bolton. It has well-established divisions in small and medium enterprises (SME), micro-SME and personal lines.

Bollington group CEO Paul Moors said: “It was clear from the start that we had found a fantastic partner in Gallagher. Michael and his team spoke the same language as us and Gallagher’s focus on employing and developing its employees to provide great client service fits well with our ethos.

“Having led Bollington for over 20 years, I am delighted that our business will become part of such a market-leading global broker, and this partnership will enable us to continue our track record for growth, and provide a springboard for further success.”

The deal is expected to close after securing regulatory approval. Once closed, Bollington will become part of Gallagher’s UK Retail Division and Paul Moors will be appointed as Bollington’s chairman.

Gallagher chairman, president and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. said: “Bollington will be a fantastic addition to Gallagher. Its entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional track record of growth, both organic and through acquisitions, demonstrates a strategy and culture similar to our own, something that is highly important to us when making acquisitions.

“We look forward to welcoming the team to our growing, global company.”

Gallagher UK Retail Division CEO Michael Rea said: “Bollington is hugely respected. This thriving business has strong capability and an impressive portfolio of specialisms that are complementary to our existing business lines, and will provide us with additional scale in the regional commercial broking sector.”

In December 2020, Gallagher acquired PIATX, a San Antonio, Texas-based employee benefits broker and consultant for an undisclosed amount.