The New York-based USI Insurance expects the acquisition to expand its commercial and personal risk presence in the US northwest region

Alfred J. Davis acquired by USI Insurance. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Insurance brokerage firm USI Insurance Services has acquired Oregon-based insurance agency Alfred J. Davis Company for an undisclosed price.

Established in 1947, Alfred J. Davis has been serving businesses and individuals in Oregon with commercial insurance and personal risk solutions.

According to USI Insurance, the acquisition will help in the expansion of its commercial and personal risk presence in the US northwest region.

Alfred J. Davis president Dick Davis said: “Since our founding, it has been our mission to provide our clients with exceptional service and personalized coverage solutions.

“With this acquisition, our valued clients will continue to enjoy the exceptional service they have come to expect from our agency, along with expanded access to USI’s best-in-class solutions, customized through proprietary analytics, local and national resources, and team-based planning.”

USI Insurance said that the employees and business operations of the insurance agency will be integrated with its existing office in Portland, Oregon.

USI Insurance northwest regional CEO Christopher Prentice said: “For well over a half-century, the talented professionals at Alfred J. Davis Company have been dedicated to delivering quality, customer-focused insurance and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals.

“Their ability to offer customizable solutions that fit the unique needs of their clients aligns perfectly with the USI ONE Advantage, and we are thrilled to welcome Dick and his team to USI.”

Based in Valhalla, New York, USI Insurance is engaged in providing property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and program and retirement solutions. The company caters to large risk management clients, smaller companies, middle-market firms, and individuals.

Recent acquisitions made by USI Insurance

Last month, the company acquired Scheetz, Hogan, Freeman & Phillips (SHFP), a South Carolina-based insurance agency. The acquisition was taken up by the company to strengthen its commercial, employee benefit and personal risk presence in the US Mid-South region.

In July 2019, the company acquired JRG Advisors, an employee benefits services company based in Pennsylvania, for an undisclosed price. JRG’s operations were combined with Emerson Reid, which is the employee benefits wholesale brokerage unit of USI Insurance.