USI Insurance Services has acquired Scheetz, Hogan, Freeman & Phillips (SHFP), a South Carolina-based insurance agency, for an undisclosed price.

The acquisition has been undertaken by the insurance brokerage and risk management firm to bolster its commercial, employee benefit and personal risk footprint in the US Mid-South region.

Established in 1993, SHFP serves both businesses and individuals. The company’s employees will all be joining USI.

SHFP CEO’s comments on joining USI

SHFP president and CEO Ronald Scheetz said: “USI is an established leader in the risk management, insurance brokerage and consulting market, known for their best-in-class solutions, including proprietary analytics, local and national resources, and team-based planning approach.

“I am confident this new partnership will further strengthen our long-standing reputation for delivering superior solutions, expertise and service to our local clients.”

Scheetz will join USI’s Mid-South regional management team, and will be made the president of the company’s Greenville office.

USI Midsouth regional CEO James Dunn said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ron and the experienced professionals from Scheetz, Hogan, Freeman & Phillips to the USI family.

“By partnering as one, we look forward to serving our current and future clients throughout the Carolinas with the USI ONE Advantage, a unique platform that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom-line financial impact.”

Headquartered in New York, USI offers property and casualty, employee benefits, program and retirement solutions, and personal risk. The company serves large risk management clients, middle market firms, smaller companies and individuals.

In July 2019, USI acquired JRG Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based employee benefits services company, for an undisclosed price. JRG’s operations were combined with Emerson Reid, which is the employee benefits wholesale brokerage business of USI.

Established in 1974, Emerson Reid is a wholesale general agent, which is said to manage more than $3.8bn in insured premiums and over 475,000 medical lives on behalf of their broker-partners, as of July 2019.

In June 2019, USI acquired Employee Benefit Concepts, an employee benefit consulting company that serves western New York.