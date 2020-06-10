The new cloud-based Sapiens DigitalSuite v3.1 comes with flexible API layer, a library of pre-configured business journeys, supporting insurers to deploy digital solutions

Sapiens’ headquarters in Holon, Israel. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Elvenking89.)

Sapiens, a software provider for the insurance industry, has announced the launch and worldwide availability of its upgraded cloud-based Sapiens DigitalSuite version 3.1.

Sapiens DigitalSuitev3.1 is the latest iteration of the cloud-based, low-code, digital insurance platform featuring advanced portal content for agents and consumers.

The AgentConnect and CustomerConnect tools now offer multiple, pre-configured business journeys and an out-of-the-box content library. The platform can be accessed from a multitude of devices for an omnichannel experience.

The latest version of Journey Builder tools allows insurers to quickly define, create and manage customers and business journeys and can also quickly modify existing products, which can be offered via customer self-service.

As per the company, the latest DigitalSuite is pre-integrated with its core systems to support speedy implementation. It is available as a standalone product for carriers seeking a rapid and yet rich solution for their digital needs.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “The global COVID-19 outbreak has reinforced the necessity of speedily offering self-service and seamless digital capabilities and communications to agents, brokers, customer groups and third-party service providers.

“A digital platform that facilitates integration through an API layer and provides an engagement platform with tools that a carrier can leverage to be fast and flexible is necessary for success.”

The API layer can help integrate legacy core systems with the latest version of DigitalSuite

The latest version comes with ACE, a flexible and configurable application programming interface (API) layer, which can help in integrating the solution with multiple legacy core systems, enabling insurers to quickly benefit from full digital capabilities across entire lines of business.

ACE also enables users to seamlessly connect ecosystem business applications into the insurance value chain and use several data sources, data enrichment tools and external solutions. It can also engage with digital insurtech partners.

Sapiens chief marketing and strategy officer Alex Zukerman said: “This modern digital engagement platform can sit on top of legacy systems that aren’t flexible and that have difficulty managing data.

“This mesh-architecture approach provides digitalization and APIs to harness insurtech solutions, so carriers move fast to take advantage of artificial intelligence, machine learning and other modern technologies, to reduce costs and improve the experience.”