British general insurance company RSA UK and International announced that it has merged its Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) and Global Risk Solutions (GRS) businesses to form RSA Commercial Lines, a single unit focused on commercial lines.

At present, RSA’s UK and International commercial division operates as two separate businesses, with CRS focusing on UK domestic risks and delegated market authorities and GRS handling multinational corporate clients, speciality business written via the London Market and RSA’s European branches.

The merger of CRS and GRS will create a unified division which will oversee the commercial risks written through the broker market or delegated authorities. It is expected to simplify the process for customers and brokers and reduce duplication.

The merger of the commercial divisions comes after RSA significantly reduced its London Market and speciality risk portfolios.

CRS current managing director Rob Gibbs has been appointed as the new managing director for RSA Commercial Lines with immediate effect. GRS current managing director Tony Buckle will leave RSA after a handover period.

RSA UK and International CEO Scott Egan said: “We’ve made a number of changes to our UK business over the past 12 months. The creation of single commercial lines business reflects our intent to be a more customer focused, simpler organisation.

“Rob is an experienced leader with a fantastic track record of delivery and a deep understanding of the commercial insurance market. I’m delighted he will be taking on this role. Sincere thanks are due to Tony for the hard work he has put into both serving our customers and brokers and reshaping the GRS business since he joined us in 2018.”

Appointment of Rob Gibbs is subject to regulatory approval, RSA UK and International stated.

Rob Gibbs said: “RSA’s commercial insurance offer is well respected in the market for its customer focus and expertise. I am looking forward to building on those strong foundations to deliver even better customer and shareholder value.”

Last month, the company appointed GRS chief underwriting officer Rachel Conran as the interim CEO of RSA Luxembourg. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Rachel joined the company earlier this year.

RSA Luxembourg is the company’s hub for European business, serving European Union-based customers and UK customers with European interests.