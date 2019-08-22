Prior to joining RSA, Rachel served as Chief Underwriting Officer and CEO of SCOR’s Global Insurance Business; and CUO and Global Head of Property of Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty

Rachel Conran has been appointed Interim Chief Executive of RSA Luxembourg, subject to regulatory approval.

Rachel joined RSA earlier this year as Chief Underwriting Officer of Global Risk Solutions (GRS).

Prior to joining RSA, Rachel served as Chief Underwriting Officer and CEO of SCOR’s Global Insurance Business; and CUO and Global Head of Property of Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty.

Richard Turner, current CEO of RSA Luxembourg will leave RSA at the end of the year after 36 years of service. During this time he led RSA’s global marine practice and helped establish its Global Speciality Lines business, which later became GRS.

RSA Luxembourg office is RSA’s hub for European business, serving both European Union-based customers and UK customers with European interests. The office was established in September 2018.

Tony Buckle, Managing Director, GRS, said:

“I would like to thank Richard for his commitment to, and achievements at, RSA. Rachel brings significant leadership and underwriting experience, and is well placed to support our European teams through this period of change.”

Rachel Conran added:

“I am pleased to step into the role of Interim CEO and support the business at such an exciting stage of its development.”

Source: Company Press Release