Image: Majesco’s CloudInsurer platform chosen by Puerto Rico-based insurance company. Photo: Courtesy of Wynn Pointaux/Pixabay

Puerto Rico-based Multinational Insurance Company is set to upgrade Majesco Policy for P&C from on-premise to Majesco CloudInsurer to strengthen its growth strategy.

The latest move is expected to allow Multinational Insurance Company, which has been a customer of Majesco since 2012, to deliver content, speed and scalability for its commercial lines operation.

Multinational Insurance & Multinational Life Insurance information technology & systems vice-president Mary Vargas said: “Multinational’s growth strategy demanded our ability to rapidly adapt to market opportunities, innovate and scale.

“Majesco has been a stalwart partner of ours and has developed a stellar reputation in Puerto Rico for their robust cloud-based platform that delivers speed and value.

“Our commitment to deliver excellent customer service that guarantee the tranquility and well-being of our clients is based on two key pillars – sophisticated technology and highly competent staff.

“Majesco’s next generation technology delivers on the first pillar with leading-edge business capabilities and cutting-edge technical architecture that delivers on our commitment to our customers. We look forward to our deepening and expanding partnership with Majesco.”

CloudInsurer can help insurance businesses capture rapidly expanding opportunities in the market

Majesco CloudInsurer is the company’s cloud-based Digital Insurance 2.0 platform, which is claimed to be critical in supporting insurance businesses to becoming truly digital.

The cloud-platform could support insurance firms with new ways of doing business, engaging with customers, bringing products to markets faster and capturing rapidly unfolding market opportunities.

By leveraging cloud platforms, the solution can help in avoiding long, difficult and expensive implementation processes that usually require systems replacement and subsequent upgrades.

Majesco executive vice president Prateek Kumar said: “We are honored and thrilled to have Multinational upgrade to CloudInsurer to support their aggressive business growth strategy.

“The demanding and unique needs of the Puerto Rican market highlight the strategic value of Majesco CloudInsurer as a platform that delivers speed to value – speed to implementation, speed to market and speed to revenue.

“Our rapid growth in cloud customers delivers expanding competitive, safe, scalable and secure operations. We welcome Multinational to our rapidly expanding Cloud customer community.”