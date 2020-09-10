KPMG teams with Majesco to leverage Digital1st Insurance platform to enable digital strategies and business models for insurers moving towards a Connected Enterprise

KPMG to leverage Majesco Digital1st platform. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Majesco, an insurance software solution provider, has collaborated with KPMG, the audit, tax and advisory firm, to support the digital transformation using the latter’s Digital1st Insurance platform.

Digital1st is a cloud-native, microservices-based digital insurance platform with a low code or no code configurability and an API and partner ecosystem apps.

Majesco’s core insurance platform CloudInsurer provides insurers with an end-to-end capability ensuring enhanced connection for insurers with their clients, agents and brokers.

KPMG insurance management consulting principal Mike Adler said: “Digital transformation is a top strategic priority for insurers, particularly in today’s new reality with everyone seeking digital options.

“Customer and agent experiences and increasingly digital expectations require insurers to rapidly innovate and adapt to acquire and retain customers, drive operational effectiveness, enable productivity of distribution channels and meet the needs of a new generation of customer.

“Our partnership with Majesco will help insurers meet these needs rapidly to compete in a digital world and move towards a Connected Enterprise.”

Digital1st Insurance features no code or low code and outside-in platform

Majesco said that its Digital1st Insurance offers an advanced digital experience, through its no code or low code and outside-in platform. An ecosystem of partner apps can be used through several use cases, ranging from high-fidelity portals tightly integrated with Majesco or other core systems.

Majesco COO Ed Ossie said: “The entire insurance industry is rapidly pivoting to a digital operating model that requires speed-to-value and customer-focused products and services that continually adapt to changing market dynamics and customer behaviours.

“Insurers must make bold moves to optimise today’s business and create the future business to substantially increase their potential for success. Majesco and KPMG are committed to helping leaders blaze new digital trails that can power growth and innovation as they capture the future of insurance.”