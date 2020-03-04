With Integrity Marketing partnership, FFL USA can focus on organic growth and take support in sales and marketing

Image: Andrew Taylor with Board chairman Steve Young and FFL president Shawn Meaike. (Credit: Integrity Marketing Group.)

Integrity Marketing Group, a distributor of insurance products, has acquired Taylor Financial and Insurance Services (FFL USA), for an undisclosed amount.

As part of the deal, FFL USA president Andrew Taylor will become an owner in Integrity Marketing. Established in 2013, FFL USA currently provides a full spectrum of insurance products to clients across the world.

This year, the firm expects to produce more than $50m in annualised paid premium in final expense, mortgage protection and annuity markets, while catering to the life insurance and annuities needs of more than 25,000 Americans.

Integrity Marketing co-founder and CEO Bryan Adams said: “Andrew has built a successful, driven team of professionals and he leads by example. With Integrity behind it, FFL USA gains the resources to diversify and expand its recruiting, while helping contribute to more efficient and effective operations. I’m confident Andrew will see his achievements increase exponentially as an Integrity partner.”

The deal allows FFL USA to maintain its focus on organic growth

With Integrity’s support, FFL USA can maintain its focus on organic growth while relying on its platform for support in sales, operations and marketing. The partnership could also allow FFL USA employees to participate in Integrity Marketing-wide employee ownership plan.

FFL USA president Andrew Taylor said: “I have watched Integrity bring together some of the best agencies in the industry and a network of partners that have a vision and plan to create amazing results. I knew I wanted to be part of this winning and legendary team.

“Integrity offers exciting opportunities for my agents to help serve more families, including their own. Creating a partnership with Integrity is a game changer for me, and I’m thrilled to be part of the organization Integrity is building.”

Last month, Integrity acquired Salt Lake City, Utah-based ThomasArts, an advertising agency specialising in senior insurance market for an undisclosed amount.

The firm has offices coast to coast, including New York City, Washington D.C. and Costa Mesa, California and offers strategic direction, digital, social media, marketing and data and technology solutions for its corporate clients.