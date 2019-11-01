Integrity Marketing has acquired Iowa-based insurance marketing firm Great American Legacy

Image: Integrity acquires Iowa-based insurance marketing firm. Photo: Courtesy of Integrity Marketing Group.

Integrity Marketing Group, a distributor of life and health insurance products, has acquired Great American Legacy, an Iowa-based insurance marketing firm, for an undisclosed amount.

As part of the deal, Great American Legacy founder Jason Waters will become one of the owners in Integrity Marketing.

Waters said: “Integrity has shown me a model I didn’t even know existed. Partnership opens doors for new growth and expansion to take my business to the next level.

“After seeing the tools and robust platform Integrity delivers, I realized I have an obligation to join forces because my entire team benefits from this new relationship.”

Integrity Marketing co-founder and CEO Bryan Adams said: “We look at a lot of businesses, and it’s impressive to see what Jason has accomplished.

“He has recruited and developed an impressive team rooted in the Midwest and spanning as far as Texas and Florida. With horsepower from Integrity, we have no doubt their sales will continue to outpace the growth of the senior market.”

American Senior Benefits founder and Integrity managing partner Jim Sweeney said: “I’ve known Jason for 20 years and he understands this industry top to bottom. He is a proven business leader who has built upon a remarkable sales resume and crafted a very successful agency with teams across the country.

“Integrity will allow him to do more of what he does well – pouring more into his teams and building the leaders of tomorrow.”

In July this year, Integrity Marketing acquired Kansas City, Missouri-based American Senior Benefits. The firm is focused on serving the senior market, which aligns with Integrity’s core markets. As part of the deal, the firm’s founders, Jim Sweeney and Clay LeGeyt, have become partners in Integrity.

Dallas-headquartered Integrity Marketing distributes life and health insurance products focused on serving the senior market. The company develops and distributes life and health insurance products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network.

With over 200,000 independent agents, the company serves nearly four million clients. This year, Integrity intends to help insurance carriers in placing over $1.5bn in new premiums.