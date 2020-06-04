With the intention of cutting down on the cost of ownership and operational costs, FBAlliance has selected Sapiens solutions

FBAlliance selects CoreSuite for P&C and IntelligencePro solutions from Sapiens. (Credit: Pixabay/Johnson Martin.)

American insurance company FBAlliance Insurance has selected Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty and its IntelligencePro analytics solutions to accelerate growth and meet the demand for new products.

FBAlliance Insurance is owned by nine Farm Bureau insurance companies in the US. The company offers Farm Bureau insurance protection to current and new members of the Farm Bureau.

Sapiens stated that FBAlliance Insurance had chosen its CoreSuite and advanced analytics solutions for reducing total cost of ownership and operational costs.

The company’s CoreSuite for Property & Casualty and IntelligencePro solutions are claimed to have the ability to easily integrate with third-party technologies and data sources, run seamless upgrade processes, quickly introduce new products and can also generate insights through analytics.

Sapiens’ solutions are expected to help FBAlliance achieve its goals

The two products from the insurance software developer are expected to support FBAlliance Insurance in meeting its goals of cost reduction and speedy product development and launch.

FBAlliance Insurance CEO Geri Powell said: “We chose the Sapiens Property & Casualty CoreSuite as a major pillar of our technology roadmap, to speed up our growth strategy.

“We found that Sapiens CoreSuite’s product configuration architecture removes the usual limitations of a policy administration system and will enable us to offer creative products, excellent time to market and an enhanced customer experience.

“It will provide us with the flexibility we need to support our Farm Bureau partners, agents and policyholders.”

Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty is comprised of three integrated, core components including PolicyPro for Property & Casualty, BillingPro for Property & Casualty and ClaimsPro for Property & Casualty.

The three components help in automating the sale, billing lifecycle and claims management of insurance P&C carriers.

Sapiens IntelligencePro is a suite of a comprehensive solution with more than 100 pre-configured reports, scorecards, ad hoc reporting and hundreds of analytics and has been designed for insurance carriers and MGAs of all sizes.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “Sapiens is proud to have served Farm Bureaus for many decades. We are excited to partner with FBAlliance and to continue servicing additional Farm Bureaus.

“We appreciate FBAlliance’s vote of confidence in choosing our products and service, and welcome them to our constantly growing customer base in the North American market.

“Pairing Sapiens’ analytics solution with our integrated P&C CoreSuite has proven to be a desirable option for Farm Bureaus and other P&C insurers.”