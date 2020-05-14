Anadolu will replace its property & casualty (P&C) legacy systems under a transformation project, with the new Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty

Anadolu goes live with Sapiens’ IDITSuite for Property & Casualty. (Credit: Elvenking89/Wikipedia.)

Sapiens International, a provider of software solutions to the insurance industry, has deployed its Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty for Anadolu Sigorta’s motor line of business.

Turkey-based insurance firm Anadolu has decided to replace its property & casualty (P&C) legacy systems under a transformation project.

Anadolu CIO and deputy chief executive officer Mehmet Abaci said: “The modularity of Sapiens IDITSuite has been a crucial factor in the success of our transformation project.

“The ability to go live gradually with different lines of business, and smoothly migrate millions of contacts without any disruption to our day-to-day operations, has enabled us to continue business-as-usual today, while upgrading our digital readiness.

“We plan to go live with Sapiens IDITSuite for additional lines of business, to become an even more integrated and agile insurer.”

Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty will enhance operations for Anadolu

With Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty gone live, Anadolu is enabled to help its agents operate more effectively and provide an enhanced user experience for all stakeholders.

The Turkey-based firm said that the recent go-live for motor products will underline its efforts to manage all of its lines of business, which will enable greater agility and faster time to market of new products.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “Anadolu is a strategic partner of Sapiens. Our local office in Turkey facilitates more fluid implementations in the region and enables onsite support.

“Anadolu and Sapiens personnel partnered closely to make this phase of the transformation project a success, with Anadolu actively involved in the implementation.”

“We will continue to support Anadolu’s transformation with Sapiens IDITSuite, which enables the insurer to improve business results and comply with Turkish regulations.”

Sapiens offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers’ compensation and financial markets.