Following the opening of its India offices in 2016, this latest investment in Australia reinforces Equisoft's commitment to support an expanding APAC client base. Regional clients can now even more easily access Equisoft's technology expertise across insurance and wealth management.

Image: Equisoft opens new office in Australia. (Credit: CNW Group/Equisoft.)

Equisoft, a leading global provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, proudly announced the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia. This new location extends Equisoft’s footprint in the APAC region, where the company has been established since 2016.

“Our business strategy is very simple,” said Equisoft’s CEO Luis Romero. “In each of our verticals, we want to offer the best technology solutions to create seamless experiences across the entire value chain, and we want to be where our customers are. The decision to open a new office in Sydney was the logical next step in our expansion to better meet the needs of our Australian-based clients and the growing demand for our products and services in the surrounding region.”

On the insurance side, Asia-Pacific has been the fastest growing market in the past five years, driving nearly 70% of the global growth, and Australia is a very important contributor to that growth. As in many regions, an increasing number of companies invest in digital transformation initiatives to gain operational efficiencies and enhance adviser/customer experiences in prospecting, onboarding and servicing.

“We are increasingly being presented with business opportunities in APAC, not only in Australia and India but throughout the region,” added Simon Richardson, Vice President, EMEA & APAC at Equisoft. “We recognise that there are unique and nuanced considerations for effectively partnering with our clients in different geographies. Having a capability with a permanent presence in Australia helps us collaborate more closely with our clients to gain a deeper appreciation of their needs and offer appropriate solutions.”

With a growing team of over 450 technology experts now based on five continents, Equisoft provides its clients with onshore, nearshore and offshore resources specialized in life insurance and wealth management. This allows the firm to offer regionally appropriate pricing, reduced delivery risk, and resources with locally relevant knowledge and skills, which ultimately reduces cost for clients and improves customer and adviser value.

