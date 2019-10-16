Prime Risk Partners is engaged in providing customised solutions to its clients in the areas of commercial insurance, personal insurance, risk management, and employee benefits

Image: Prime Risk Partners to be acquired by EPIC Insurance. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a subsidiary of EPIC, has agreed to acquire US-based retail insurance broker Prime Risk Partners for an undisclosed price.

Prime Risk Partners, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, provides customised solutions to help its clients handle a wide variety of risks. Claimed to rank among the leading 35 retail insurance brokers in the US, Prime Risk Partners is engaged in the areas of commercial insurance, personal insurance, risk management, and employee benefits.

Prime Risk Partners chairman and CEO Bret Quigley said: “Our partners have been delivering strategic guidance and service around the risk management, insurance and benefit consulting needs of our clients for decades.

“Joining EPIC will allow us to deliver an even broader and deeper set of capabilities and added value to our clients with the same commitment to excellence that has always been a hallmark of our partners.”

After closing of the transaction, Prime Risk Partners will operate initially as Prime Risk Partners – an EPIC Company. The company’s operating leadership and insurance professionals will continue to offer service from their existing offices.

EPIC president’s comments on Prime Risk Partners

EPIC president Steve Denton said: “Bret Quigley and Adam Meyerowitz have built Prime Risk Partners the right way by bringing together brokers and agents with great reputations and specialities in the markets they serve.

“Their team fits perfectly with our existing New York and New Jersey operations, adds a substantial presence to our Boston business and opens up a sizable new region for us in the Midwest.”

Headquartered in San Francisco, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is said to have over 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices in the US. The insurance broker offers property and casualty, employee benefits, speciality programs, and private client solutions.

In August 2019, the company acquired Trumark Insurance & Financial Services, a California-based brokerage cum general agency that specialises in the institutional financial advisory market. Trumark’s team of specialists implement risk management solutions for their high-net-worth individual and business clients using a range of insurance products.