Insurance brokerage firm Hub International has acquired New York-based EPIC Retirement Services Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

As per Hub International, the acquisition will strengthen its retirement planning services by adding talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for its clients. The entire team of EPIC will join Hub.

Founded in 1999, EPIC is a New York City, New York-based independent investment consulting firm specialising in 401(k), 403(b) and pension plans.

The firm has been offering customised retirement plan solutions and services to plan sponsors and employee education to plan participants.

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth national president David Reich said: “We’re excited to have Eva and her team join the Hub family.

“Eva’s dedication to her clients is a great match for Hub, and we particularly like how EPIC measures their success by measuring their client’s, and their participant’s success. We look forward to this partnership and value EPIC’s expertise in the Retirement Plan industry.”

Eva Kalivas will join Hub Northeast and will work with CEO Paul Collins

EPIC co-founder Eva Kalivas will join Hub Northeast working with Reich and collaborating with Hub Northeast president and CEO Paul Collins.

Kalivassaid: “Hub’s commitment to the retirement plan arena will provide support and resources to EPIC that will enhance the client and participant experience.

“In addition, new plan advising and financial wellness tools and technology will help propel us forward even further as leaders in the Retirement Plan industry.”

Earlier this month, Hub International had acquired GMS Insurance, an insurance firm in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada for an undisclosed amount.

GMS Insurance is an independent employee benefits consulting firm, offering a complete solution for its clients’ retirement and benefit needs. Last year, Hub acquired the affiliated Kitchener, Ontario operations of GMS Insurance.

With acquisition of both entities, the agency will enhance its services to its clients in southwestern Ontario and the greater Toronto area.