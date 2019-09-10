Guidewire Cloud is the optimal way to experience the power of InsurancePlatform, combining Guidewire software, services, and ecosystem in a scalable SaaS model

Image: EMC Insurance selects Guidewire’s InsurancePlatform. Photo: Courtesy of Lorenzo Cafaro/Pixabay

EMC Insurance Companies (EMC), a multistate commercial insurance provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that EMC will implement Guidewire InsurancePlatform, delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud, which is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). InsurancePlatform’s Core, Data, and Digital applications will power EMC’s digital transformation strategy. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member, PwC US, will be leading the implementation project.

“We selected Guidewire and Guidewire Cloud to help EMC transform into a digital company that can easily adjust to industry disruption and evolving customer expectations,” said Scott Jean, executive vice president, finance and strategy, EMC Insurance Companies. “We also look forward to integrating with best-in-class partners that are a part of the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem. We firmly believe that, to be successful, we must easily and efficiently connect to the digital ecosystem and leverage insurtechs to achieve our business imperatives. Guidewire Marketplace and Guidewire DevConnect will enable EMC to effectively evaluate and operationalize insurtech innovation at scale.”

Mick Lovell, executive vice president, operations, EMC, said, “By adopting Guidewire Cloud as our digital platform, we can advance the way we do business and elevate the customer experience. We will be able to make quicker product and process changes which will improve our speed-to-market. Ultimately, this will enrich agent and customer experiences by providing more ways to meet their needs, enhancing our relationships and creating industry-leading processes for the entire insurance lifecycle.”

“Guidewire has an integrated end-to-end core platform and architecture which aligns with EMC’s strategic cloud-first strategy for the business,” said Sanjeev Singh, senior vice president and chief information officer, EMC Insurance Companies. “InsurancePlatform will enable EMC to provide our agents, policyholders, and team members with better access to data to deliver upon our business transformation objectives. Cloud technology will increase our operational agility and facilitate the adoption of industry best practices.”

Marc Gallo, partner, PwC, said, “We are pleased that EMC has entrusted us with implementing the Guidewire applications via Guidewire Cloud and are excited about facilitating the company’s transformation journey.”

“We welcome EMC to the Guidewire customer family and deeply appreciate the trust EMC has placed in Guidewire to provide the platform to power their transformation,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud EMC’s mission of delivering quality protection to the people and businesses it serves and look forward to doing our part to ensure they achieve their business imperatives.”

Guidewire Cloud is the optimal way to experience the power of InsurancePlatform, combining Guidewire software, services, and ecosystem in a scalable SaaS model. It scales according to use, provides cost predictability, and transfers IT risk to Guidewire. Expert Guidewire teams and our SaaS-certified partners provide implementation services, security, ongoing management, and regular updates. All Guidewire products are available via Guidewire Cloud, which runs on AWS.

Source: Company Press Release