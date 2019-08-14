With this approval, Alberta drivers can now present their eSlips on their mobile devices when required

Image: Electronic proof of auto insurance receives approval in Alberta. Photo: courtesy of S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

CSIO is pleased to share that the Alberta Superintendent of Insurance has approved the use of electronic proof of automobile insurance (EPAI), or eSlips, in Alberta. With this approval, Alberta drivers can now present their eSlips on their mobile devices when required. This change came into effect on August 12, 2019. Approval in Alberta follows the lead of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, which approved eSlips in January 2018 and July 2019 respectively.

The My Proof of Insurance solution was developed by CSIO, in collaboration with brokers and insurers to meet evolving consumer demands for a more seamless, digital experience with their insurance providers.

Features of the solution include:

Available for both personal lines and commercial lines business

Uses digital wallet technology – the customer can store and easily access their eSlip at any time; even offline without internet access

Available to CSIO members at no additional cost

Since the launch of the My Proof of Insurance solution in February 2018, broker adoption has been strong and continues to grow significantly across Canada with 57% of Alberta brokers having embraced the solution to date. Nova Scotia brokers lead the way at 86% adoption, and Newfoundland and Labrador brokers following at 58%. Most major broker management systems have also integrated with CSIO’s My Proof of Insurance, and dozens of insurers have chosen it as their eDelivery platform.

“IBAA was the first province to endorse the My Proof of Insurance solution and we are very happy with the benefits the solution provides to our members,” says George Hodgson, CEO of Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta. “We’ve been speaking to the provincial government on approving the use of eSlips for some time, and I’m pleased Alberta brokers can now provide this digital experience to the end consumer.”

“We applaud the Alberta government’s decision to approve the use of eSlips,” says Catherine Smola, President and CEO of CSIO. “The industry has truly demonstrated collaboration and leadership in being a strong voice for what customers want in today’s digital age. We continue to work with stakeholders across Canada and expect momentum to continue with additional provincial regulatory approvals in the coming months.”

