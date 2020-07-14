The company’s new solution provides underwriting, weather forensics and claims management services to enhance property experience across housing market

CoreLogic deploys new solution for insurance companies in housing market. (Credit: Business Wire.)

US-based property data and analytics-driven solutions provider CoreLogic has deployed its fully integrated insurance solution for insurance companies.

The new integrated insurance solution is said to help insurance firms aiming to engage and protect policyholders and portfolios in an easy way.

CoreLogic president and CEO Frank Martell said: “Our next-generation integrated insurance solutions are innovative and already gaining significant market adoption as evidenced by recent wins.

“Our extensive solutions offerings leverage our unmatched domain expertise across the entire housing ecosystem, as well as our unique property data assets, to significantly improve the customer experience.

“We have been gaining new clients such as Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia. These major players provide CoreLogic a foundation for continued growth in the insurance sector.”

CoreLogic provides property insights and solutions in the housing market

The company claimed that its property insurance solutions feature virtual workflow platforms for underwriting and claims, unique data-driven insights and risk monitoring services for global insurance industries in North America, New Zealand, Europe and Australia.

The CoreLogic insurance solution suite leverages open architecture and API framework, enabling clients to connect to a host of advanced third-party Insurtech solutions.

In addition, the new solution will help clients in unifying the property experience for policyholders across insurance, mortgage, real estate and home services, said the company.

CoreLogic provides property insights and solutions in the housing market, and enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other participants, through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies.

CoreLogic property intelligence and risk management solutions managing director Olumide Soroye said: “CoreLogic has a deep and system-wide perspective across the housing industry and property lifecycle. This uniquely enables us to partner with leading institutions in the property and casualty insurance industry.

“These institutions are eager to re-imagine property insurance workflows and create significant productivity gains, superior digital customer experience and operational resiliency amid social distancing.

“We understand the entire property lifecycle and are excited to partner with property insurance carriers and the entire ecosystem in making it a better experience.”