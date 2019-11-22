The tool is claimed to offer property customers and brokers with higher policy accuracy, increased contract certainty and faster policy issuance

Image: Swiss Re is headquartered in Zurich. Photo: courtesy of Swiss Re.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial insurance arm of reinsurer Swiss Re, has introduced ONE Form, a tool designed to increase efficiency and quality in international programme delivery.

The tool allows creation of globally standardised master and local policies. It is intended to improve the customer experience for international programme and property clients and brokers.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions property & specialty head Martin Hegelbach said: “ONE Form offers our customers a broad, state-of-the-art property coverage following an all risks approach. Nevertheless, master and local policies are designed modularly and, therefore, can be tailored to meet customers’ coverage and limits needs.

“As an added benefit, International Programme customers who use ONE Form can monitor their flood exposures via our online client portal, PULSE.”

In addition to facilitating tax and legal compliance worldwide, the tool is claimed to provide higher policy accuracy, increased contract certainty and faster policy issuance for property customers and brokers benefit.

ONE Form tool embedded in IT systems of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has embedded the new tool in the IT systems it uses to manage international programmes, automating master and local policy issuance. This is expected to result in providing accurate policies faster to customers and brokers.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions CEO Andreas Berger said: “ONE Form highlights our ambition to use technology to make international programme delivery faster and more efficient.

“Customers and brokers using ONE Form can better manage their international insurance programmes and have a positive service experience.”

Available for accounts effective from 1 January 2020, the ONE Form tool is currently offered in as a master policy wording in six countries, as a local policy wording in ten countries, and in two languages, English and Italian.

The firm is planning to launch the tool in five other countries as a master and in 11 countries as a local policy wording as well as in six more languages including French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Spanish, in near future.

