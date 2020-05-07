Willis Towers Watson formed the Strategic Solutions Group (SSG) within its FINEX global practice and Mergers & Acquisitions Group

Willis Towers Watson forms Strategic Solutions Group to provide specialised risk services for distressed organisations. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Willis Towers Watson said that it has formed a specialised team to offer risk services, which will be replete with global broking influence and insights, to distressed organisations.

In this regard, the advisory, broking and solutions company formed the Strategic Solutions Group (SSG) within its Financial, Executive and Professional Risks (FINEX) global practice and Mergers & Acquisitions Group (M&A Group).

The company said that Strategic Solutions Group, in particular, will offer global expertise to companies that are facing risk, insurance, and claim challenges before, during, or following a bankruptcy or restructuring.

The newly formed specialist team will function as a bridge to the unparalleled market insights, data and analytics, placement expertise, and claims advocacy, said Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson reveals why it has created the specialised team

The firm said that it has created the team now as organisations are currently facing an environment filled with unprecedented risk, very high market volatility and unforeseen financial challenges, which underlines the need for experts having proven track records to help steer their businesses out of financial crisis.

Willis Towers Watson FINEX North America head Ken Ross said: “Developing a task force around distressed organizational risk demonstrates our commitment to companies facing financial hardship.

“Corporate restructuring entails unique risks and exposures to organizations and their directors and officers. Addressing those exposures requires a breadth and depth of expertise that we bring through the professionals on this newly formed team.”

SSG will be headed by Rob Yellen and John Orr, who are said to be veteran management liability risk and product specialists. The team will include London-based specialist Angus Duncan, M&A and transactional expert Julia Papastavridis, M&A and tax expert Sheldon Elefant, London-based M&A expert Alexander Keville, bankruptcy claims specialist Anthony Rapa, and head of FINEX NA claims Brian Weiss.

Willis Towers Watson global FINEX head Jeremy Wall said: “By forming this team of specialists.

“We have responded to today’s unprecedented market conditions and compelling client needs by delivering unparalleled technical excellence combined with all that a global placement team can offer.”

Recently, the company agreed to be acquired by Aon in an all-stock deal worth about $30bn in a move to create one of the largest insurance brokers in the world.