BridgePoint provides commercial and personal risk management solutions to individuals, families, and business owners across the US

Caption: Alliant Insurance Services buys BridgePoint Risk Management for undisclosed amount. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

US-based Alliant Insurance Services has acquired the provider of personal and commercial risk management solutions BridgePoint Risk Management.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Alliant CEO and chairman Tom Corbett said: “BridgePoint and its talented team of advisors have built an ironclad reputation for excellence based on their ability to listen to each of their clients and adjust to their rapidly evolving needs.

“Their diversity of expertise and unwavering commitment to service will provide an additional layer of strength to both our property and casualty and private client service teams.”

BridgePoint has offices in Ohio, Connecticut, Arizona, and Florida.

It has a client base across the country and offers a broad range of products and services that are customised to each client’s requirements.

The BridgePoint caters to the complex needs of business owners, high-profile executives, athletes, entertainers, and collectors of fine art, jewellery, wine, and automobiles.

BridgePoint Risk Management owner and board member Cleves Delp said: “BridgePoint Risk Management is grateful for our partnership with Alliant; specifically, their interest in not only our business but in the people who make our business run.

“Alliant’s national platform, deep well of resources, and talented team of professionals will only enhance our ability to provide competitive, customized insurance solutions that protect successful families and businesses and generate long-term results.”

Following the acquisition, BridgePoint and its service teams will continue to provide service from its offices in Maumee, Ohio; Greenwich, Connecticut; Phoenix, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; and Naples, Florida.

Based in Newport Beach, California, Alliant Insurance Services offers property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety, and financial products and services to clients across the US including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, etc.