The touchless inspection solution from Loveland Innovations will allow insurers to streamline claims processing and transfer data in a secure manner

Loveland Innovations becomes Guidewire solution partner. (Credit: Pixabay/Hans Braxmeier.)

Guidewire, an insurance industry software developer, has announced that Loveland Innovations has joined its PartnerConnect as solution partner

Loveland Innovations was founded in 2015 to provide data analytics and technology solutions for the insurance industry.

The company is supported by artificial intelligence (AI) experts, data scientists, and insurance professionals, who help in developing large-scale data capture and AI-powered analytics solutions.

The solutions offered by the company present insurers with new ways to gather, analyse and act on property claims data.

By becoming a PartnerConnect solution partner, Loveland Innovations plans to integrate its flagship inspection platform, IMGING, with Guidewire ClaimCenter.

IMGING leverages smart devices, automated drones, computer vision, and machine learning to fully digitize property or structure and allows adjusters to easily explore, measure and detect property damage using AI.

Guidewire Software global solution alliances vice president Becky Mattick said: “We welcome Loveland Innovations to the Guidewire PartnerConnect program.

“Our partnership with Loveland Innovations and their flagship product, IMGING, will provide our shared insurance customers access to a solution that gives them the ability to enter critical claims information into one system, eliminating the risk of data entry error.”

With IMGING, insurers can streamline claims processing

IMGING offers insurers the touchless inspection solution, allowing them to streamline claims processing and transfer data in a safe and secure manner.

Loveland Innovations chief technology officer Leif Larson said: “Loveland Innovations is excited to partner with Guidewire to provide ClaimCenter users full access to IMGING, which will allow Guidewire users to seamlessly order an on-demand property inspection powered by the IMGING platform for shorter claims cycle times and quality, AI-powered assessments.

“An integration between Guidewire and IMGING will allow insurers to assign, complete, and review claims inspections using IMGING in a fast and clean manner.”

Last month, Guidewire announced that Donan, a forensic investigation firm has joined its PartnerConnect as a solution partner.

Donan serves the US property and claims insurance industry by investigating the origin and cause of loss or failure as part of the claims process.

Its services include forensic engineering, fire investigation, component testing, and litigation support.