Donan, a leading forensic investigation firm, and Guidewire Software, provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty insurers rely upon, today announced that Donan has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Donan is a forensic investigation firm that serves the U.S. P&C insurance industry by investigating the origin and cause of loss or failure as part of the claims process. Their services span several fields, including forensic engineering, fire investigation, component testing, and litigation support. As a PartnerConnect Solution partner, Donan plans to utilize the Guidewire DevConnect developer platform to produce an add-on that will allow Guidewire ClaimCenter users to quickly and efficiently initiate an assignment with Donan and receive status updates and documents relevant to the investigation from within ClaimCenter.

“Using decades of intelligence to develop innovative solutions for the ever-evolving field of forensic investigations, we make it our mission to consistently provide conclusive, unbiased and accurate forensic investigation services with quick turnaround times and high levels of customer service,” said Lyle Donan, president and CEO, Donan. “Our partnership and integration with Guidewire will further serve our commitment to providing quality customer service and security to the P&C industry.”

“We welcome Donan to the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution community,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Forensic investigation can be a key component in the claims process, and the integration between Guidewire ClaimCenter and Donan Connect will allow our joint customers simple, streamlined access to Donan’s expertise and innovation for claims investigative services.”