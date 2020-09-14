Frank Neal offers commercial, surety, personal, and employee benefits insurance solutions

Brown & Brown acquires Frank Neal. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Brown & Brown, through its subsidiary Brown & Brown of Tennessee, has purchased substantially all of the assets of Tennessee-based Frank E. Neal & Co. Agency (Frank Neal), for an undisclosed price.

The full service, independent agency, which is located in Nashville, has been acquired from its owners Wink, Mark and Brent Neal.

For more than 45 years, Frank Neal has been engaged in offering commercial, surety, personal, and employee benefits insurance solutions. The agency serves entrepreneurs, established businesses and individuals across Southeast US.

Wink Neal said: “We are very thankful for our Father’s founding of the agency in 1975. He allowed Mark, Brent and me to become part of the agency and ultimately take the reins.

“This move is about continued success and new opportunities for our employees, clients and the agency.”

Frank Neal is specialised in surety bonds and commercial insurance solutions

According to Brown & Brown, the acquired insurance agency has unique experience and deep know-how in offering surety bonds and commercial insurance solutions within the construction segment which helps in driving economic growth.

The team of Frank Neal will join with the existing team of Brown & Brown of Tennessee in Nashville. Currently, the Brown & Brown subsidiary is run under local leadership of Ryan Rothrock and John Esposito’s regional leadership.

Brown & Brown of Tennessee executive vice president Ryan Rothrock said: “The Frank Neal agency has been a fixture in Tennessee for many decades. Their team has been an integral part of the community serving both businesses and families as the capitol of Tennessee has grown.

“Wink, Mark, Brent and the entire Frank Neal team bring a wealth of experience and relationships to our established and proven Brown & Brown of Tennessee team.”

Brown & Brown is an insurance brokerage firm, which is focussed on offering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to acquire Vehicle Administrative Services, a Texas-based provider of emergency roadside assistance and related consumer auto protection products. The deal, which is subject to meeting of certain closing conditions, is anticipated to close in October 2020.