Brown & Brown to acquire VAS. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

US-based insurance and reinsurance provider Brown & Brown has agreed to acquire Vehicle Administrative Services (VAS) and its affiliated businesses for an undisclosed amount.

Under the terms of the transaction agreement, VAS team will continue operations from its headquarters in Addison, Texas, under the leadership of its owner Bill Breindel, who will report to, Brown & Brown Dealer Services (BBDS) president Mike Neal.

Mike Neal said: “Bill has over 35 years of experience in managing and refining roadside assistance and other vehicle protection products that complement products offered by VAS clients.

“The VAS team’s focus on customer service, compliance and development of new protection products is consistent with the customer first values of Brown & Brown Dealer Services. We, at BBDS, look forward to partnering with Bill and the VAS team as we continue to provide innovative solutions for our collective customers.”

VAS provides emergency roadside assistance and related auto protection products

Established as a family-owned business in 1983, VAS is engaged in providing emergency roadside assistance and associated consumer auto protection products.

The company claimed that it has created and refined a suite of protection products that are in line with its core offering of emergency roadside assistance and focused on enhancing its product offering.

Bill Breindel said: “We are excited to join Brown & Brown Dealer Services. We are being given the opportunity to grow our business under the Brown & Brown umbrella while maintaining a high level of performance for our customers.

“I have known the BBDS team for many years and have watched them grow as an innovating force in the MGA and automotive business. We look forward to adding to the financial success of Brown & Brown and to participating in the culture and values of Brown & Brown that we at VAS share.”

Brown & Brown is an insurance brokerage firm, engaged in providing risk management solutions, insurance and reinsurance products and services to general business, corporate, governmental and quasi-governmental, institutional, professional, trade association and individual clients.