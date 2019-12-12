Beyontec, a leading global insurance technology solution provider announced the successful implementation of its core solution, the Beyontec Suite at Zamara.

Image: Zamara to use Beyontec Suite. Photo: Courtesy of Christopher Robin Ebbinghaus/Unsplash

Headquartered in Nairobi, Zamara is the largest pension fund administrator in Kenya controlling one third of the Kenyan pension fund market. The company provides financial and insurance solutions that inevitably result in financial freedom for individuals and businesses across Africa.

To manage its growth across multiple lines of business seamlessly, it was critical for Zamara to integrate the workflow across General, Life and Medical lines. Zamara selected Beyontec Suite to streamline the entire broking business process and initiate the transformation towards a connected digital enterprise. With this change they are now able to reduce operational redundancy and inaccuracy, and introduce automation to become more efficient and market responsive. “Our business benefited significantly from the partnership with Beyontec”, says Sundeep Raichura, Group CEO of Zamara. “With the efficient integration of new process and technology, we are able to better respond to our customers and introduce new products faster. Beyontec delivered a world-class solution that made all the difference between us and our competition in Kenya”, he quoted.

Beyontec partnered with Imexolutions, a regional provider of custom IT solutions in Kenya to ensure the proposed solution was fully capable of meeting the regional requirements, both from a customer and compliance perspective. The core solution – the Beyontec Suite for broking, allows Zamara to improve its rating efficiency using the pre-configured rating engine while the other pre-configured tools help the company configure and optimize many of its business rules for better operational efficiency and performance. The solution delivers seamless integration across all major brokering activities and is backed by extensive reporting and analytical features.

“With Beyontec Suite, Zamara is now able to collaborate the information and data from each line of business within General, Life and Medical insurance business and is able to integrate this data with AR and AP in real-time, bidding adieu to multiple data sources and data redundancy. The successful implementation of our product at Zamara is an important milestone for Beyontec as we expand our footprint into the African market and continue to deliver world-class digital technology platforms and solutions for insurers in Africa”, said Vivek Sethia, Co-founder at Beyontec Solutions DMCC. “The strong foundations and local partnerships we have established in the region are helping us to deliver international standards of technology excellence for insurers in Africa”, he concluded.

Beyontec works with over 50 insurers, leveraging its deep domain experience and vast technology breadth. They assist clients leverage digital for improved process efficiencies and higher customer satisfaction while growing revenue by identifying the best viable risks.

Source: Company Press Release