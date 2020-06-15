The transaction will support Andrew Agencies to have 20 branches across Western Canada, including nine in Saskatchewan

Andrew Agencies to acquire Saskatoon Insurance Agencies. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Andrew Agencies has agreed to acquire Saskatoon Insurance Agencies, a provider of motor licences issued on behalf of the Sask Auto Fund.

The transaction is anticipated to support Andrew Agencies to have 20 branches across Western Canada, including nine in Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the transaction, owners of Saskatoon Insurance Agencies, Elva and Peter Bennett will retire, and the current Saskatoon staff will continue, while the existing product specialists from Andrew Agencies will support and complement the team.

Peter Bennett said: “It has been a pleasure serving our clients’ insurance needs for so many years. We had wanted to retire with the comfort of knowing we had found just the right fit for both our clients and our team – and we have done that with Andrew Agencies.”

Saskatoon Insurance Agencies operates from two locations in Saskatoon and has been providing insurance services for more than 50 years. It has acquired several brokerages in the surroundings and the second location in Saskatoon to grow the business.

The company offers insurance products from various Canadian insurance companies and serves as a broker for property and casualty insurance products within Saskatchewan.

Andrew Agencies is an advanced, professional organisation that offers a broad range of products and services to meet the financial and insurance needs of the people.

Established in 1913 as a general insurance and travel agency, the company is a multi-line brokerage operating in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta offering insurance and financial services.

Andrew Agencies COO Clint Smith said: “We are delighted to have Saskatoon Insurance Agencies join Andrew Agencies. Elva and Peter and their dedicated team share our values for integrity, excellence and professionalism. We look forward to serving Saskatoon and the broader community.”