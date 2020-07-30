The deal will expand Alliant’s employee benefits division by bringing onboard a wide range of insurance and financial products and services

Alliant to acquire insurance marketing firm Senior Market Sales. (Credit: Pixabay/NattananKanchanaprat.)

Alliant Insurance Services, a US-based insurance services provider, has agreed to acquire Senior Market Sales (SMS), an insurance marketing firm in the senior market, for an undisclosed amount.

Senior Market Sales was been established as a small medicare supplement agency in Omaha, Nebraska in 1982. It has grown into an IMO with more than 300 employees and 65,000 independent agents under contract.

Its agents sell products in all the 50 states of US, who are supported by the firm’s full range of tools, services and marketing programmes.

With the acquisition of Senior Market Sales, Alliant can expand a whole new line of business within its Employee Benefits Group, adding a comprehensive range of insurance and financial service solutions that can provide an advantage to its insurance agents across the US.

Once the deal is closed, the entire team of SMS will join the California-based agency, however, it will continue to serve its clients under the Senior Market Sales brand name.

Alliant chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “Integrating SMS’ powerful platform with Alliant enables us to provide our broker partners and their clients with service beyond today’s employee benefits.

“This solidifies our commitment to a full-service benefits platform and diversifies our offerings with innovative new technologies, tools, and resources that will further enhance our products and services to agents across the US.”

Senior Market Sales to continue operating from its Omaha headquarters

The product portfolio of SMS includes a suite of Medicare solutions, travel insurance, and financial services including annuities to life and long-term care insurance. It also has a full-scale market platform.

By integrating with Alliant, SMS can further strengthen its reach and technology solutions as the two companies are claimed to forward-thinking platform to advance employee benefits and consulting.

Senior Market Sales president Jim Summers said: “Senior Market Sales and Alliant are truly a perfect fit. Both companies share common cultures and an entrepreneurial spirit. Both are client-focused and share an unwavering dedication to provide unparalleled service, quality products, and innovative solutions to our customers.

“Joining Alliant pairs us with a national powerhouse in insurance and will provide SMS with a deep pool of resources and national reach, furthering our longstanding commitment to helping agents leverage time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction.”