US-based Alliant Insurance Services has acquired Degginger McIntosh & Associates, a Washington State insurance brokerage firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1963, Degginger McIntosh provides a wide range of commercial and personal insurance solutions from its offices in Seattle and Bellingham, Washington.

Besides its core focus on property and casualty insurance, Degginger McIntosh also provides employee benefits and financial services solutions, offering a fully integrated suite of products and services for its clientele.

The deal is expected to grow Alliant Insurance’s foot print in Pacific Northwest and strengthen its regional employee benefits capabilities.

Alliant Insurance chairman and CEO Tom Corbett said: “Degginger McIntosh has a long and proven track record of service, strength, and innovation.

“The firm’s dynamic leadership, strong reputation among carriers, and unparalleled local knowledge will power our continued expansion in the Pacific Northwest while complementing Alliant’s distinct regional capabilities and service offerings.”

Degginger McIntosh president Keith Degginger said: “Service has been the Degginger McIntosh promise since our founding, as we endeavor to provide our clients with solutions that are customized to their needs and focused on controlling insurance costs.

“Alliant, with its national platform, deep pool of resources, and long history of entrepreneurial thinking, will further this promise and enable us to offer our clients an even more robust service profile.”

Keith Degginger and fellow principal Ken McIntosh and the entire Degginger McIntosh team will now joint Alliant and will continue to serve their clients from the firm’s offices in Washington.

The deal to acquire Degginger McIntosh is part of Alliant’s regional acquisition campaign. Since 2014, the company has made several large strategic acquisitions in the greater Northwest in both property and casualty and employee benefits.

Alliant Insurance Services offers property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, underwriting, surety and financial products and services to its clients across the US, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy and marine, law firms, real estate, construction, financial institutions, agriculture, aviation, and environmental.