First West Insurance Services provides personal, auto and business insurance in British Columbia

Image: Westland acquires First West Insurance Services. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the acquisition of First West Insurance Services, a subsidiary of First West Credit Union, effective Sept. 30, 2019. BMO Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Westland and KPMG Corporate Finance acted as financial advisor to First West.

“First West Insurance Services is a landmark acquisition for Westland,” says Jason Wubs, CEO of Westland Insurance Group Ltd. “They are a pillar in the communities they serve and have built a client-centric culture that is perfectly aligned with Westland’s core values.”

First West Insurance Services provides personal, auto and business insurance in British Columbia under three regional divisions: Envision Insurance in the Lower Mainland, Valley First Insurance in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys and Island Savings Insurance on Vancouver Island and the Gulf islands.

“We were thrilled to find a partner like Westland Insurance,” says Launi Skinner, CEO of First West Credit Union. “We believe Westland is perfectly poised to realize the incredible potential of our insurance teams and provide the best possible service for our insurance customers in B.C.”

Westland Insurance will add 300 employees and 36 offices from First West Insurance Services in British Columbia, expanding its reach to 110 locations in 56 communities across the province. Post-acquisition, Westland will have nearly 1,500 employees and more than 130 offices in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“We are excited to introduce the First West Insurance Services team to the Westland family and further strengthen our community presence in British Columbia, as well as add to our broader capabilities as an organization,” says Wubs.

Source: Company Press Release