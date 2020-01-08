Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”), a privately owned insurance brokerage that offers property and casualty, risk management, employee benefits, and TPA-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States, announced today it has acquired Taylor & Associates Benefits Services, LLC (“Taylor”), a privately owned and operated employee benefits brokerage based in Modesto, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition marks Relation’s sixth this year as the company continues to deepen its specialty service offerings, broaden its national footprint, and continue its steady growth trajectory.

Taylor has established itself as a premier employee benefits firm in California’s Central Valley, specializing in middle market clients and offering group benefits including healthcare, benefit administration and self-insurance. The addition of Taylor enhances Relation’s employee benefits footprint in the western region of the United States.

“We’re looking forward to Relation’s continued growth by providing employee benefits solutions to even more clients in the Central Valley area,” said Joe Tatum, CEO of Relation. “Taylor & Associates has a well-deserved reputation for exceptional service and today’s announcement gives us the added talent we need to help bring this vision to life. We’re thrilled to have Chris and his team join the Relation family.”

“We see an exciting future together as we integrate with Relation, knowing it shares our values and dedication to building lasting relationships with clients,” said Chris Taylor, President of Taylor & Associates Benefits Services. “Relation’s resources and national platform, combined with our local relationships, better positions us to help our clients solve their most complex insurance challenges, now and into the future.”

Relation was formed in 2007 and is one of the nation’s leading independent insurance agencies.