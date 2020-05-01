The Covid-19 pandemic could result in an estimated $80bn in losses across the US and UK insurance sectors, according to a new forecast.

The insurance consulting and technology arm of Willis Towers Watson has made predictions on the potential Covid-19 insurance losses across a number of scenarios.

The losses account for US and UK business interruption, contingency, US directors and officers, US employment practices, liability, US general liability, US mortgage, trade credit and surety, as well as US workers’ compensation.

