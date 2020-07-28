The acquisition will enhance Its risk advisory services capabilities

Wilmer Gibson announces new acquisition of insurance advisory business. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Wilmer Gibson, a leading financial services firm providing world-class wealth management services, has announced the acquisition of a Singapore based insurance specialist and risk advisory business. Detailed information related to the name of the acquired firm and specific terms of the transaction will be disclosed once the ongoing regulatory and contract signing process will be finished.

Commenting on the acquisition, Carver Yang, Chief Executive Officer at Wilmer Gibson, said: “This addition proves our commitment to growing our private client business through strengthening our proposition to high net worth customers including established wealthy, business owners, and potential new customers. As the industry continues to develop, Wilmer Gibson is uniquely placed to benefit from industry disruption given its trusted brand and deep client relationships. As a business, our primary interest is to lead the market in wealth advisory and professional services in our targeted client segments, this acquisition will strengthen our risk advisory services and provide to our customers more security.”

“Our team’ focus is to accelerate growth through attracting high quality and strategically aligned advisers. The new acquired firm fits right with our integrated professional services model, which promotes deeper client engagement through an integrated approach, enabling clients to gain access to a team of specialists. Our current and future customers will have the opportunity to benefit from a highly focused expertise in risk mitigation and investment insurance solutions. Combined – our firms are committed to growing the business and expanding service offerings and capabilities to clients,” added Mr. Yang.

The Managing Partner of the acquired firm, said: “We are pleased our clients will have the opportunity to access Wilmer Gibson’s suite of service offerings including investment advice, financial management and better global fixed income. For our firm, it’s also about setting ourselves up for the future and ensuring the financial well-being and needs of our clients are taken care of. Wilmer Gibson’s deep risk services and investment advice, customers relationships thru many successful years are key strengths of its long-life activity and customers are looking for a reliable brand and quality advice model now more than ever.”

