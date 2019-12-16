Willis IRM expects the acquisition of Hale Kavanagh to grow its footprint in Yorkshire, while taking its GWP in the region

Hale Kavanagh acquired by Willis IRM. Photo: courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM), an Irish general insurance intermediary organisation, has acquired UK-based Hale Kavanagh Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed price.

Hale Kavanagh, which is based in central Leeds, West Yorkshire, is engaged in general insurance broking. The insurance broker has been in operations since 2011, and has been offering manufacturing insurance, distribution insurance, retail insurance, and construction insurance among others.

Willis IRM expects the acquisition to grow its footprint in Yorkshire, while taking its gross written premium (GWP) in the region to £10m. The total GWP of the Irish general insurance intermediary is £45m.

Willis IRM Group management comments on Hale Kavanagh acquisition

Willis IRM Group managing director Richard Willis said: “We’re very excited to be furthering our business outside Northern Ireland with the acquisition of Hale Kavanagh Insurance Brokers. Over the last four years, our firm has grown significantly with staff numbers trebling during that time to 108, something which we are very proud of.

“It also highlights our growing client base across the UK with our Kennett Insurance brand, all of which have access to our full-service offering of risk management, health and safety, financial services and employment law.”

Established in 1978 in Northern Ireland, Willis IRM acquired Kennett Insurance Brokers in Hull, UK. The Irish company said that Hale Kavanagh will start trading under the 40-year-old Kennett brand in the near future.

Kennett managing director Luigi Maggio said: “Hale Kavanagh, Kennett’s and Willis IRM all share high level service-orientated values and as independent brokers we strive to put the customer first.

“Leeds is the UK’s fourth most populous region and the major financial and commercial hub in West Yorkshire with a diverse economy, making it an ideal location to expand our expertise and breadth of services”.

Willis IRM Group is said to serve multiple industry sectors by offering customised packages to address their risk management needs. The Irish general insurance intermediary had also added HR/employment law, a claims division, health and safety, and a wealth management team to its business operations.