The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) is pleased to announce that West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has joined The PIA Partnership, PIA’s national company council.

“We are extremely pleased that West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, a distinguished carrier with a solid track record of supporting the American agency system, has joined The PIA Partnership,” said PIA National President Dennis Kuhnke. “West Bend’s participation demonstrates their commitment to the continuing success of professional independent insurance agents across the country.”

The PIA Partnership is a joint effort of leading insurance carriers and PIA. PIA and the companies belonging to The PIA Partnership work together to develop hands-on tools for PIA members and agents appointed by Partnership carriers, specifically addressing areas of opportunity in the agency-company partnership.

“West Bend is excited to further our partnership with the PIA. The objectives of the PIA Partnership align well with the goals of our valued agency partners, specifically around perpetuation, Agency Journey Mapping, and technology,” said Kelly Tighe, West Bend senior vice president of sales. “West Bend sells our products through one source only, the Independent Agency System, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that channel’s continued success.”

The PIA Partnership was established in 1996. Current members include: Encompass Insurance, Erie Insurance, Liberty Mutual Insurance, MetLife Auto & Home, National General Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Selective Insurance Group, State Auto Insurance Companies, The Hanover Insurance Group and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company.

