New partnership strengthens USI’s commercial and personal risk, employee benefit and retirement consulting expertise

USI Insurance Services acquires Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/adamr.)

USI Insurance Services, a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting (ABRC) from Associated Banc-Corp. ABRC is a multi-line insurance agency and Midwest-based consulting firm with 400 employees, providing employee benefits, retirement plans, compliance, business insurance, risk management and individual insurance solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, William Bohn, ABRC’s chief executive officer, shared: “We are truly excited about this new partnership with USI. Our clients will continue to benefit from our coordinated solutions and local team of experts while gaining access to an expanded suite of industry-leading tools, solutions and expertise available through the USI ONE Advantage®, a proprietary approach that delivers innovative risk management and employee benefit solutions with bottom line financial impact.”

Michael J. Sicard, USI’s chairman and chief executive officer, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the clients and talented professionals from ABRC to the USI family. Working together as ONE, I am confident our teams will bring tremendous experience and insights, with a shared commitment to delivering a different and better experience for our valued clients across the country.”