Image: The Hilb Group, a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, US.

The Hilb Group announced the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Handy-Apple Valley (HAV). The transaction became effective July 1, 2019.

Located in Worcester, MA, HAV provides personal and commercial insurance solutions. As a part of the transaction, HAV will join THG’s New England operations in their existing Worcester, MA location.

The Hilb Group is a leading middle market insurance agency headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm, Abry Partners. The Hilb Group seeks to grow through targeted acquisitions in the middle market insurance brokerage space. The company now has over 80 offices in 20 states.

Source: Company Press Release.