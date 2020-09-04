Integrated API helps to automate, simplify process

SafeButler and Liberty Mutual Partner to offer instant renters insurance. (Credit: Paul Brennan from Pixabay)

SafeButler, a YCombinator-funded startup, has taken the hassle out of shopping for insurance. And now, SafeButler has partnered with Liberty Mutual, an insurance industry leader for over 100 years, to provide instant access to a comprehensive renters insurance plan at a very low rate.

“SafeButler has helped over 20,000 customers save on insurance,” said Vincent Wei, CEO of SafeButler. “Our partnership with Liberty Mutual allows our customers to have even more choices and to purchase renters insurance from a trusted household name with just a few clicks.”

Because Liberty Mutual’s API has been integrated, when requested, SafeButler instantly returns a guaranteed renters insurance quote within seconds that will remain valid for 30 days. The coverage and cost to the consumer are no different from purchasing directly from Liberty Mutual.

Traditional comparison sites usually navigate consumers to other sites to complete their purchase. In addition, they often have to re-enter their information at the new website. “With SafeButler and Liberty Mutual, the customer can directly purchase without leaving our site. The whole process is seamless,” Wei added.

Source: Company Press Release