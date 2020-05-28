Root Insurance said that the digital roadside assistance programme will be part of all its policies and will come at no extra cost

Root Insurance to provide digital roadside assistance to policy holders. (Credit: SplitShire from Pixabay)

US car insurance company Root Insurance has joined forces with Agero, powered by Swoop, to offer what is claimed to be a fully digital roadside assistance experience for its policy holders.

Agero is a Massachusetts-based B2B provider of software-enabled driver assistance services. The company’s roadside product is said to offer an end-to-end digital framework for road assistance moments that is in line with Root Insurance’s overall technology-born business and can be integrated easily for quick deployment.

The Swoop platform is said to make use of cloud architecture and strong, well-written APIs to transform a historically analog, highly manual, and time-intensive process into a seamless, simple to use, cost-effective process while enhancing functionally with Root Insurance’s growing customer requirements.

Root Insurance said that the digital roadside assistance programme will be part of all its policies and will come at no extra cost. The car insurance firm said that it would include the ability to request service directly from the company’s mobile app, live service truck tracking, customer vehicle location mapping, and others.

Root Insurance product director Sarah Woods said: “Insurance is a promise we’ll provide financial support or relief in the event our members find themselves in a precarious situation, such as when they have a roadside event or an accident.

“Extending the roadside program to every policyholder is part of our promise that we’re going to be there when members need us most. These events happen more frequently than claims and are a significant, critical touchpoint – one of the few we have with customers directly.”

How the digital roadside assistance from Root Insurance works

The car insurance provider said that with the click of a button, policyholders can ask for service from within its smartphone app and receive complete real-time visibility into the service event. Members can look into key details of their request, confirm their disablement location, track the real-time estimated time of arrival of the provider, and also get notifications.

Agero CEO and insurance lead Dave Ferrick said: “Root’s customers have come to expect a digitally-enabled, consistent and reliable claims experience, and can now expect it from their roadside support.

“Our intuitive platform combines a seamless digital experience with machine learning to identify any events that require a hands-on approach. A digital first platform plus experience is what Root is looking for.”