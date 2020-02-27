Sensor deployment to mitigate water leaks and enhance customer engagement

Image: Roost partners with Fergus Farm Mutual. (Credit: Pixabay/feraugustodesign.)

Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced it has partnered with Montana based, Fergus Farm Mutual Insurance Company. In a strategic agreement reached to build customer engagement and mitigate claims costs, Fergus Farm Mutual will offer free devices to select policyholders.

Fergus Farm Mutual members will be offered the award-winning lineup of Roost smart sensors that deliver peace-of-mind including the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, the Roost Smart 9V Battery and the new Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor. They will also look to strengthen their engagement with policyholders through a Fergus Farm Mutual branded mobile app, enhanced with severe weather alerts from IBM/The Weather Company and home service pro access from HomeAdvisor.

“We’re very happy to be partnering with Roost and providing our members with smart sensors to help mitigate loss and protect their homes,” said Tina Stokken, Manager. “At Fergus Farm Mutual, we strive to put the needs of our policyholders first, and providing them with the Roost sensor solution falls directly in line with that objective.”

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. Each detector can be easily located in places around the home most prone to water leaks such as under kitchen sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the Roost app to help minimize water damage and loss. The award-winning Roost Smart 9V Battery is a simple retrofit solution that transforms existing smoke alarms into smart alarms. If the alarm sounds and no one is home, a smartphone notification is delivered. The Roost Smart Garage Door Sensor is designed to notify the state of the garage door, open or closed. These Wi-Fi-enabled smart sensors don’t require a hub and set up in less than five minutes.

“At Roost, we are excited to be working with Fergus Farm Mutual to provide our smart Roost sensor solution to their loyal policyholders in Montana,” said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. “The ability for their policyholders to mitigate water leak and frozen pipe situations while also monitoring each device and receiving notifications directly to their smartphone will be extremely beneficial.”

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

Source: Company Press Release