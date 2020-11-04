The new unit will mainly have main street or small commercial- and personal lines-focused businesses in its line-up

Relation Insurance Services has created a new business unit called Relation Select. (Credit: aymane jdidi from Pixabay)

Relation Insurance Services, a US-based insurance brokerage, has created a new business unit called Relation Select for supporting its small commercial and personal lines strategy.

The strategy of the insurance brokerage is for pursuing future partnerships with former exclusive agents of Nationwide Mutual Insurance.

As part of it, Relation Insurance Services has acquired Michael Glick Agency and Glick Insurance Group (collectively, Glick Insurance) for an undisclosed price.

Glick Insurance will be the first to join the family of Relation Select. Previously, it was a part of the exclusive distribution model of Nationwide Mutual Insurance before it transitioned to an independent agency.

The company is active in North Carolina where it offers commercial and personal lines insurance solutions across 20 locations.

Glick Insurance president Michael Glick said: “Relation is a natural fit as a partner because they don’t want to change that, they want to build upon it. They value our entrepreneurial approach and will support it, providing us access to more markets and their deep carrier relationships.”

Relation Select will mainly consist main street or small commercial- and personal lines-focused businesses that partner Relation Insurance Services.

Especially, businesses that were a part of the exclusive distribution model of Nationwide Mutual Insurance and had transitioned recently to independent brokerages will be part of Relation Select.

The newly created business unit’s role will be to offer partner agencies access to a range of insurance solutions and services to support their existing commercial and personal lines clients.

Relation Insurance Services said that Relation Select will complement its existing business units to a great extent, besides bolstering its national footprint.

Relation Insurance Services CEO Joe Tatum said: “We’re excited about the Relation Select brand and the support and opportunities we’re going to be able to offer so many agencies.

“We’re looking forward to offering an independent platform for agencies who join Relation to deliver insurance solutions designed to meet the rapidly changing needs of their clients.”

Last month, the insurance brokerage acquired Oklahoma-based Lucht Insurance Group, which caters to companies and individuals with employee benefits and individual health solutions.