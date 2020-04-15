ICIICL was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2003 and licensed as a Class B (i) Insurer

Image: R&Q acquires Cayman Islands domiciled insurance company. (Credit: Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. )

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Randall & Quilter II Holdings Limited, has signed an agreement with Imperial Chemical Industries Limited to acquire the entire issued share capital of ICI Insurance Company Limited (ICIICL).

ICIICL was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2003 and licensed as a Class B (i) Insurer. The residual liabilities of ICIICL comprise primarily of US Workers Compensation and General Liability claims.

Paul Corver, R&Q Group Head of M&A, commented: “We are delighted to have agreed terms to acquire ICIICL. This is another acquisition for R&Q that demonstrates the ability to assist companies in finalising legacy long tail exposures. R&Q takes pride in providing finality for captive owners either through outright acquisition or partial structured solutions such as reinsurance or novation.”

Source: Company Press Release