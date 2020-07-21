Quintes provides mortgages, insurance, supplementary pension, and advisory services for customers in the Netherlands

Quintes secures investment from Aquiline. (Credit: Capri23auto from Pixabay.)

Quintes Holding, a Dutch independent insurance brokerage firm, has closed the investment from New York-based private equity investment firm Aquiline Capital Partners.

Established in 2012, Quintes provides mortgages, insurance, supplementary pension, and advisory services for customers in the Netherlands, and has created a network of brokers focused on serving the Dutch SME sector.

Quintes chief executive officer Gijsbert van de Nieuwegiessen said: “Quintes has worked hard to build its position in the Dutch market, and we are proud of what our 360 employees have helped build for our 100,000 customers.

“As we continue on our aim to develop our footprint across the country, we are excited to partner with Aquiline, whose deep network in insurance and technology and commitment to our mission will help to expand our portfolio, drive innovation and build on our relationships with the SME customers and carriers who have brought us this far.”

Quintes will continue to operate from corporate headquarters in Culemborg

Quintes is expected to continue its operation from the corporate headquarters in Culemborg, and the existing management will continue to lead the firm, including CEO Gijsbert van de Nieuwegiessen and CFO Alex Klooster.

For the transaction, KPMG served as financial advisor and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek as legal counsel to Quintes, while ING served as financial advisor and Stibbe as legal counsel to Aquiline.

Established in 2005, Aquiline Capital Partners is a private investment firm investing in businesses across the financial services sector in financial technology, insurance, investment management, business services, credit and healthcare. The company has $5.3bn in assets under management.

Aquiline chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Greenberg said: “The Dutch insurance market presents significant opportunities for continued growth, M&A activity and the need for a dedicated, technology-enabled SME broker.

“We are excited to back Gijsbert and his team as they continue to extend the Quintes proposition into new classes, customer segments and regions of the Netherlands.”