Cover for contracting coronavirus whilst overseas is now included as standard across the product range, including single trip, annual multi trip and backpacker

Post Office launches travel insurance products. (Credit: Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians.)

The Post Office has announced that its travel insurance products are now back on sale and available online or through its dedicated UK contact centre.

Cover for contracting coronavirus whilst overseas is now included as standard across the product range, including single trip, annual multi trip and backpacker. It will ensure that Post Office customers are protected for emergency medical and repatriation costs, should they fall ill, but providing they only travel when there are no restrictions in place by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

Paul Paddock, Head of Travel Insurance at the Post Office, said:

“We look forward to welcoming back our customers and protecting them and their upcoming travel plans, when it’s safe to travel. It’s likely that Coronavirus will be with us for some time. By including medical cover now, we are able to support our customers for the foreseeable future.”

Source: Company Press Release