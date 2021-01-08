Based in Manchester, UK & Ireland Insurance Services offers insurance products to all professional, commercial, and manufacturing sectors

PIB Group acquires UK & Ireland Insurance Services. (Credit: Mike Johnson from FreeImages)

PIB Group, a UK-based insurance intermediary group, has acquired UK & Ireland Insurance Services, for an undisclosed price.

UK & Ireland Insurance Services, which is based in Altrincham, Manchester, is an independent insurance broker.

Founded originally in 1993, the company is said to specialise in insurance for the construction industry. It offers a variety of insurance products to all professional, commercial, and manufacturing sectors, which include construction, retail, haulage, property, and leisure.

The company’s customers are said to be certain major construction firms in the UK.

UK & Ireland Insurance Services director Kevin McNeill said: “With the passion and drive that our existing team have, we see this as a perfect fit, and a fantastic opportunity for growth and expansion.

“Our focus now is to continue to offer the service that all our clients expect and aspire to develop all potential possibilities with PIB’s investment and professionalism.”

UK & Ireland Insurance Services marks the first acquisition for PIB Group this year. It follows a series of investments made by the insurance intermediary group last year, which includes its European expansion via WDB in Poland in November and Marx Re-Insurance Brokers in Germany in June.

PIB Group CEO Brendan McManus said: “I’m so excited to welcome to PIB Group another superb business through the acquisition of UK & Ireland Insurance Services. Our new colleagues are experts in their field and passionate about providing customers with an excellent service, making them a great addition to PIB while further strengthening our construction proposition.”

PIB Group had ended 2020 by acquiring Barbon Insurance Group, a UK-based tenant referencing and specialist landlords and lettings insurance intermediary.