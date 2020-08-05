Rigton delivers insurance products to the transport industry including bus and coach insurance, schemes within Classic Preserved Bus, Heritage and Narrow Gauge Railway

PIB acquires Rigton Insurance. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

UK-based insurance advisory company PIB Group has acquired corporate chartered Insurance brokerage Rigton Insurance Services for an undisclosed amount.

After completion of the deal transaction, the Rigton team will continue operations as a PIB business while previous management Roland Wilcox and Margaret Wilcox will support on a consultancy basis.

PIB said that the transaction follows its recent acquisition of insurance businesses including UKinsuranceNET and Marx Re-Insurance Brokers.

Roland Wilcox said: “We are delighted to become part of the PIB Group organisation. Their management has demonstrated their passion to move forward by acquisition and growth within niche areas of business and we feel Rigton will develop very well within their well thought out and planned strategy for the future.

“We are very impressed with the professionalism and friendliness of the PIB team and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Rigton Insurance holds Corporate Chartered Insurance Broker status

Established in 1974, Rigton is specialised in delivering insurance products to the transport industry including bus and coach insurance, schemes within Classic Preserved Bus, Heritage and Narrow Gauge Railway.

In addition, the company holds Corporate Chartered Insurance Broker status and provides services in model retailers and manufacturers sector.

PIB Group is an insurance intermediary firm founded in in 2015 and is engaged in providing specialist insurance solutions across the UK market and beyond.

The company also offers a wide range of specialist teams, products and services to clients across the UK, Channel Islands, Ireland and Germany.

PIB Group CEO Brendan McManus said: “I’d like to extend a very warm welcome to everyone at Rigton Insurance Services. This is another exciting acquisition which further broadens our niche offering across PIB Group.

“Roland and Margaret have built a strong business with year on year growth, which is testament to the teams’ experience and expertise in the market and of their specific products, as well as excellent customer care.

“Through PIB’s investment and support, I look forward to enabling further growth and new opportunities for everyone at Rigton.”